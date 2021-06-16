The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Efrat a 'pioneer' on LGBTQ+-religious Zionist discourse - mayor

"As an elected official I am committed that each and every one of the community of which I am a leader will feel wanted and accepted, [and] belong to it," wrote Revivi.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 16, 2021 19:26
ODED REVIVI: In the Trump deal, there are things that are hard to swallow. There are things that are against what we wanted. But let us give it at least a chance. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
ODED REVIVI: In the Trump deal, there are things that are hard to swallow. There are things that are against what we wanted. But let us give it at least a chance.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Efrat is a "pioneer" on the discourse concerning LGBTQ+ issues among religious Zionist Israelis, Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi wrote in an op-ed in the Haaretz newspaper on Wednesday.
"While there are those who choose to condemn members of the [LGBTQ+] community and those who choose to ignore them in silence, we in the Efrat Local Council have chosen to act responsibly, to have an open dialogue, to give them and their families tools so that they will continue to feel loved," wrote Revivi.
The mayor quoted poet Maya Angelo's poem reading: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
"As an elected official I am committed that each and every one of the community of which I am a leader will feel wanted and accepted, [and] belong to it," wrote Revivi in Haaretz.
Revivi explained that he is responsible for giving those who come out of the closet and their family members the appropriate tools. The mayor added that he has met with residents who have come out and discussed their fears and difficulties.
"From these, we determined for ourselves in Efrat that we should act responsibly, not close our eyes and acknowledge that, even among us, there are those who have chosen to join the LGBT community," wrote the mayor.
Revivi insisted that opponents of the LGBTQ+ community in the religious Zionist community have begun to accept the fact that there are LGBTQ+ people in the religious community. He stressed that "even they understood" that this is a process and that tools must be provided in order not to put families and children at risk of splitting apart or even coming to harm.
The mayor added that even conversion therapy are no longer part of the discussion in most of religious Zionism.
The Efrat mayor stressed that the municipality was not accepting or supporting or encouraging LGBTQ+ people, but was simply relating to the issue as a matter of life and death.
"Without accepting, without including, without agreeing, without supporting and without encouraging - we realized that we are dealing with life or death. We need to see how we can give those people the circle of support and assistance in paying attention to the day-to-day and halakhic complexity that I am well aware of and understand, and even share to some extent," wrote Revivi in Haaretz.
Revivi ended the article by encouraging more awareness and more tools for LGBTQ+ people in the religious Zionist community.
"Religious Zionism will benefit that even those who choose to join the proud community will not be cut off from the spark, will not be cut off from their families and will not feel disconnected from where they grew up," wrote Revivi.
Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, Chief Rabbi of Efrat, has also expressed support for more acceptance for LGBTQ+ Jews, saying in 2009 that he did not object to same-sex parents raising children. He has stressed on multiple occasions that LGBTQ+ Jews should avoid breaking Jewish law, while encouraging more tolerance from the religious community.
Riskin raised controversy in 2017 after he was quoted by Makor Rishon stating that homosexuals were considered "forced" by halacha, a status which exempts one from punishment in Jewish law.


Tags efrat israel religious zionists LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by