Efrat to shutter schools, student transport after mutation outbreak

It is unclear as of yet what the origin of the strain is or what its implications are.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 3, 2021 23:01
View of the Jewish settlement of Efrat and the surrounding fields, in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on December 1, 2020. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Efrat and the surrounding fields, in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on December 1, 2020.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
A preschool teacher in Efrat infected eight of her students with the mutated strain of the coronavirus, leading local authorities to shutter educational services until further notice, according to an initial report by Reshet 13.
Residents were notified on Sunday evening that the mutated case was confirmed in the settlement.
They were assured, however, that it doesn't necessarily lead to higher infection rates, or is any worse than the strains they are already exposed to.
However, as it is yet unclear what the origin of the strain is, or what its implications are, the local municipality decided to close the entire education system.
This includes all different types of preschools, youth programs, and the educational institutions set up for special needs students. Transport will be halted as well, including students both leaving and entering the settlement.
As of now, there is no significant rise in cases in Efrat, and the message to the residents emphasized that authorities are prepared for whatever comes next, and will update accordingly.


