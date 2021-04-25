The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Eighty percent of West Bank archeological sites damaged - report

"Four out of five sites have been harmed in one way or another," said an expert, adding that the main issues are vandalism, theft, unsupervised construction and agriculture.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 25, 2021 22:01
Photo of the remains of the Herodian era town of Archelais, with craters to show where thieves have dug into the Jordan Valley site. (photo credit: PRESERVING THE ETERNAL)
(photo credit: PRESERVING THE ETERNAL)
Eighty percent of West Bank archaeological sites have been damaged, according to a new unpublished report by the right-wing archeological group Preserving the Eternal, which surveyed the status of 365 ancient sites.
"Four out of five sites have been harmed in one way or another," archeologist Shay Bar of Haifa University said at a Jordan Valley Regional Council virtual conference in which he presented a short synopsis of the report.
According to Bar, the main issues are vandalism, theft, unsupervised construction and agriculture.
He explained that the report had been presented to the government and would be published in the near future.
The report warned that 38% of these ancient sites had been seriously harmed and or were in danger of demolition, Bar said.
This talk, he said, is part of an effort to "raise a red flag" about the archeological neglect in the West Bank, which he referred to as Judea and Samaria. The problem, he said, exists both in Area C, which is under the IDF's military and civilian control as well as in Areas A and B which are under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.
Among the example he listed was that of the ancient town of date farmers named for King Herod's son Archelais, who founded it. The remains of a Byzantine era church can also be seen at the site.
Part of the site, including the church, is in Area C not far from Route 90. He showed what looked like craters at the site, by the ruins of the church, and extending well into Area A, which he said were holes built by thieves who dug into it to seek artifacts.
"Even worse," he said, is the destruction of remains of the Roman era towns to clear the way for the construction of a new neighborhood for the Palestinian village of Odja.
"When development is unsupervised, the result is total archeological] destruction," Bar said.
He also highlighted a cemetery from the Second Temple era located on the outskirts of the Palestinian city of Jericho, also partially in Areas A and C, covering a ten kilometer swath of territory. He explained how some sections of the cemetery have been demolished, while other tombs have been stripped by grave robbers.
Bar continued down his list, with an aerial view of a Maccabean era fortress atop the Mount of Temptation overlooking the city of Jericho where Simon Maccabee and his sons were believed to have been killed.
"This very important site has never been excavated," Bar explained.
Transcending to a more modern period, he spoke of the remains of a World War I army camp of soldiers from New Zealand, where one can still see the outlines of the camp in the sand, Bar said.
In the United States and Europe battle sites are taken in to museums, but here, he said, a Palestinian farmer plowed over it last month.
"Tomorrow morning, or even now – as we are speaking – the farmer can continue [plowing]," he said.
Similarly, he said, the construction of hothouses for the Na'ama settlement destroyed portions of the remains of a WWI-era British army base.
The situation, he said, will continue until Israeli authorities take the situation seriously. Archeologists hands are particularly tied with respect to sites in Areas A and B.
The IDF's Civil Administration, which has oversight over Area C, has only one person assigned to protect archeological sites.
What has happened, he said, is that private, non-governmental group have taken the lead in urging for preservation of these historic sites.
The only resolution, he said, can be a governmental one.


