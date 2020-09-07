The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
El Al bans shipping of hunting trophies after video of elephant killing

PETA Corporate Responsibility Officer Kent Stein said El Al decided to join roughly 40 international airlines and ban the shipping of hunting trophies on its planes.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 15:54
Elephant being killed by a hunter on a trip in South Africa, El Al decided to join other airlines and not fly hunting trophies. The US leads the world with 650,000 hunting trophies flown to it every year. (photo credit: PETA)
(photo credit: PETA)
Los Angeles resident Aaron Raby won’t be able to use El Al planes to deliver his hunting trophies, the body parts of an elephant he killed in South Africa, following an appeal by the US NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), a PETA officer told The Jerusalem Post.
PETA Corporate Responsibility Officer Kent Stein said El Al decided to join roughly 40 international airlines and ban the shipping of hunting trophies on its planes following a video the PETA sent it showing Raby.  
In it, Raby can be seen shooting repeatedly at a young elephant, which cries out in pain before it is killed.
He later posted on social media images of cut elephant body parts meant to be preserved and shipped to the US as trophies, and how he consumed a portion of the elephant meat with avocado.
The elephant was killed outside Kruger National Park, where hunting is illegal. The park is not fenced.     
Stein expressed his and PETA's appreciation to El Al for their quick response to their request. The reply from El Al’s Chief Executive Officer informing the PETA Israel’s National Airline will no longer agree to ship hunted animals' body-parts was sent in mid-August.
Raby, who is not an Israeli, used El Al because it didn’t use to have such a policy. Likely because hunting is not a well-known activity in Israel.
“650,000 hunting trophies are imported to the US every year,” Stein told the Post citing a 2019 Congressional report. It should be noted this amount is only for hunting trophies and does not include endangered animals' parts imported to the US for other reasons such as traditional medicine.  
“With roughly USD 20,000 spent on each shipping, you can imagine the amount of money we’re talking about,” he added.  
Body parts can’t be flown without going through some preservation process which is also an industry in its own right.
Items like this elephant tail will no longer be shipped using El Al planes following a recent policy decision. (PETA)Items like this elephant tail will no longer be shipped using El Al planes following a recent policy decision. (PETA)
Websites such as AfricaHunting.com contain discussions and information about the finer points of taxidermy. South Africa, where Raby hunted, and Namibia, lead the world in the exportation of hunting trophies, the report claimed.
People pay roughly USD 45,000 to kill an elephant and USD 33,747 to shoot a lion.  
Those who support hunting claim the money is used to support local communities and offer incentives to protect the local wildlife. Seeing as elephants and lions can attack people and, in case of elephants, consume crops meant to feed communities.  
Those who object to the sport, like Stein, claim that “if hunters want to help conservation, they can give money to these causes [directly].”  
He added that, often, hunters engage in what he called “canned hunting”, meaning that they hunt tame animals bred for the purpose of giving tourists the experience of hunting “wild beasts.”  
He added that PETA is asking UPS to join El Al, and other firms, in refusing to allow hunters to ship their expensive trophies home for display using its services.   
El Al Chief of Staff Shlomi Amshalom told the Post that "El Al is a company with workers who love nature and love animals and the values of protecting the environment are dear to our hearts. The moment this topic came to our attention we had no doubt on what is the right course of action to take. The fewer airlines around willing to carry such items, the more hunting will dwindle, which is why we are willing to pass on the extra income in service of this value."
Amshalom did point out that El Al, though responsible for the cargo flight PETA told them about, was actually using cargo planes owned by the US airline Atlas Air.  
Head of the El Al Cargo Department Ronen Shapira told the Post that "as long as the cargo is legal, I'm not going to tell people what they can send with them."
Like Amshalom, he pointed out that this was "simply not something that we had our sights on as its a very low volume of cargo-delivery, once we were told of it we decided not to do it anymore. It is our goal to protect animals."
Raby, who openly shared his views on hunting and visual materials from his hunting trips around the world on social media, told the LA Times that he doesn’t understand what the outcry is about. Seeing that hunting is a legal activity.  
“We pay a lot of money to hunt these animals,” Raby told the paper. “If we didn’t hunt, that land would be converted into cattle ranches and there’d be poaching. They don’t want lions killing their cattle or elephants destroying their crops.”


