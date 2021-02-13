El AL becomes world's first airline with 100% staff vaccination

In a sign that we one day might return to normalcy, El Al Israel Airlines has announced that all employees that come into contact with passengers have been vaccinated, Israel Hayom reported Friday.With this announcement, El Al has made history for being the world's first airline to have all of its relevant staff, including attendants, security personnel, pilots, and other service personnel, inoculated against the virus. In a statement, El Al's local competitor, Israir, said 95% of its pilots had had received the dose of the vaccine.Another airline, Arkia Israeli Airlines, announced around 70% of its employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19.On Monday, it was reported that El Al is to operate direct emergency flights to New York and Dubai, after winning a bid by Israel's Civil Aviation Authority.However, it was reported on Friday that Ben-Gurion Airport will be shut down at least until February 21 in an effort to lower the COVID-19 infection. The shutdown of Ben-Gurion airport may be extended.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Tobias Siegal and Mark Feldman contributed to this report.