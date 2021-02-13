The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
El AL becomes world's first airline with 100% staff vaccination

The airline states that all staff have been accounted for receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

By GADI ZAIG  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 13:19
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane takes off from the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport as seen from Paracuellos del Jarama, outside Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-900ER airplane takes off from the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport as seen from Paracuellos del Jarama, outside Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)
In a sign that we one day might return to normalcy, El Al Israel Airlines has announced that all employees that come into contact with passengers have been vaccinated, Israel Hayom reported Friday.
With this announcement, El Al has made history for being the world's first airline to have all of its relevant staff, including attendants, security personnel, pilots, and other service personnel, inoculated against the virus.
In a statement, El Al's local competitor, Israir, said 95% of its pilots had had received the dose of the vaccine.
Another airline, Arkia Israeli Airlines, announced around 70% of its employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Monday, it was reported that El Al is to operate direct emergency flights to New York and Dubai, after winning a bid by Israel's Civil Aviation Authority.
However, it was reported on Friday that Ben-Gurion Airport will be shut down at least until February 21 in an effort to lower the COVID-19 infection.  
The shutdown of Ben-Gurion airport may be extended.
Tobias Siegal and Mark Feldman contributed to this report.


