El Al CEO to Netanyahu: You carry responsibility for airline's collapse

El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he will carry the "ultimate responsibility" for the collapse of the struggling Israeli airline, alleging that the latest terms of the government's proposed bailout plan have "one sole purpose": to dismantle the company."As prime minister, you carry the ultimate responsibility for that, after seventy-two years, El Al will finish its journey on your watch," Usishkin said in a letter sent to Netanyahu on Wednesday. Following weeks of negotiations between El Al and the Finance Ministry, Usishkin said the latest government bailout proposal effectively amounted to "signing the death certificate of El Al."