El Al offers flight tickets for families of Mt. Meron tragedy victims

El Al, Israel's flag-carrier airline, is providing families overseas of those killed in the tragedy at Mt. Meron with two free flight tickets. The tickets can be used for departing flights until this Tuesday.Family members of the victims must be first-degree relatives (i.e. parents, children, siblings, spouses) from countries such as the US, France, England or any other country where El Al operates.The flight tickets will be free, with the families only being required to pay airport taxes. Families of the victims are required to contact the El Al Costumer Service Center, in addition to providing a passport photo and death certificate of the family member.For this, phone numbers have been provided for bereaved families only. For families in Israel - 03-9404040; for families outside of Israel - 011-972-3-940-4040.
