El Al to offer flights to Belgrade increase flights to Athens, Kyiv

El Al will begin operating direct flights to Belgrade and will increase the number of flights to Athens and Kyiv starting November 1, according to the El Al spokesperson.Belgrade is currently listed as a green country and so Israelis can fly there without being obligated to enter coronavirus quarantine upon their return to Israel. Flights between the countries will take off six days a week and Israelis can enter Belgrade without needing to present a coronavirus test.
El Al will also increase flights to Athens and there will now be two flights daily. Flights to Kyiv will increase to one flight per day from Sunday to Thursday.
Some ticketed passengers will be able to make changes to their flights based on new flights without paying a fee.