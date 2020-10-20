El Al to offer flights to Belgrade increase flights to Athens, Kyiv

El Al will also increase flights to Athens and there will now be two flights daily. Flights to Kyiv will increase to one flight per day from Sunday to Thursday.

Some ticketed passengers will be able to make changes to their flights based on new flights without paying a fee.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });