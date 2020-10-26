El Al to resume nonstop flights to Miami International Airport

The service will operate once weekly, completing a round trip with a Boeing Dreamliner that seats 271 people. On November 15, El Al is expected to increase the service and operate three times weekly.

El Al will also begin operating direct flights to Belgrade and will increase the number of flights to Athens and Kyiv starting November 1, according to the El Al spokesperson.

Avianca and Air France were the first two airlines to resume flights to MIA this month, and El Al is the third. This makes the week of October 18-24 the busiest MIA has had since the start of the pandemic, with over 270,000 passengers, according to Airliners.