Elazar Stern shredded sexual assault complaints, defends Shin Bet chief 'R'

Intel Minister Stern's comments were made in the context of an anonymous letter accusing incoming Shin Bet head 'R' of misconduct.

By 103FM, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 10:40
Elazar Stern (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern said on Sunday, that as head of the IDF Manpower's Directorate, he used to shred anonymous sexual harassment complaints submitted against military personnel.
Stern, of Yesh Atid, voiced his opinion on the approval of 'R' as the new Shin Bet head, saying people who have something to say about others should "do so openly."
"We can not give a hand to the culture of anonymity," Stern said. "Not at the expense of encouraging the complaint."
An anonymous letter, published on Wednesday, accused 'R,' who was approved by the government's vetting committee on Friday, of two unspecified alleged incidents of misconduct.
During Friday's confirmation hearing, 'R' reportedly proved the allegations to be false, according to N12.
Women's organization Na'amat head Hagit Pe'er said: "This is an embarrassment and a disgrace, that a publicly appointed government minister chooses to propagate this message to the Israeli public. [Stern] should remember that the law requires that sexual assault complaints be thorougly investigated, even when they are anonymous. 
"In my role as head of the IDF's Manpower Directorate, I shredded anonymous sexual harassment complaints. I congratulated 'R' on his appointment, Israel can be quietly confident in him," Stern added.
Stern also addressed the deterioration in relations between Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. 
"The public knows and acknowledges that Yair Lapid has given up the most for this government to exist. He wouldn't attempt to topple his own government," the intel minister said.


