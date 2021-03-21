Elderly aid organization demands gov't plan to return to routine

"In the past year, we have seen far-reaching changes in the needs of the elderly population in Israel in general and Holocaust survivors in particular, who required that we, as an association, also provide additional needs such as mental, social and physical assistance," wrote Lichyot Be’chavod Director-General Erez Klarnstein.

Klarnstein called for a program to allow hundreds of thousands of seniors to return to "a dignified routine of life."

Lichyot Be'chavod provides over 1,500 portions of food straight to the homes of the elderly and Holocaust survivors every day. During the coronavirus pandemic, the association has had to triple the amount of food it distributes and help volunteers to develop skills to help the elderly both mentally and physically.

"Without the issuance of an orderly and comprehensive plan built by senior experts and allowing Holocaust survivors to return gradually to a routine of life, they will continue to live in isolation and distance, as we have been accustomed to do in the past year to deal with the outbreak," said Klarnstein. "We must not leave our elderly loved ones in social distancing, as those who have been hidden in their homes for many months deserve to return to smile and social life."

