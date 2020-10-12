Electric bikes will not be legally treated as vehicles, justices rule

The High Court of Justice ruled on Monday that electric bikes are not "motor vehicles" for the purposes of assessing damages in accidents.With a large volume of accidents involving fast-moving electric bikes colliding with both with cars and with pedestrians in recent years, the ruling has major immediate implications throughout the country. The justices were not unanimous. Justices David Mintz and Isaac Amit voted that electric bikes should still be treated as "pedestrians," while Justice Daphne Barak-Erez voted to declare them to be the same as motor vehicles like cars and motorcycles.Barak-Erez said that the main decisive point should be that electric bikes have motors and move at speeds much more synonymous with cars and motorcycles. The majority said that they were still fundamentally different from cars and motorcycles, which was why the Knesset has not required them to be registered and to carry insurance the way cars must.Unless the Knesset passes a law which changes the definition of electric bikes, the High Court ruling means that cars which hit electric bikes will at least initially be presumed to be at fault, and pedestrians who collide with electric bikes will need to litigate the issue in the same way as if they collided with a non-electric bike or another pedestrian.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });