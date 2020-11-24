Electric company cleans out load of plastic waste from cooling filter

The Israel Electric Corporation cleaned out large amounts of plastic waste from the filters of the cooling ducts of the Rutenberg Power Station near Ashkelon on Tuesday.
The plastic is a real hazard that could clog up the seawater pumps used for cooling during the electricity generation process. An IEC team worked to clean the waste in recent days.
In addition to being harmful to power plants, plastic pollution is also a major hazard to marine life ecosystems, and the oxygen they provide the planet.
Last month, environmental groups, local authorities and thousands of volunteers came out in Israel in an attempt to break the world record for trash cleaned from beaches, while also spreading awareness about the dangers of plastics polluting the ocean.
