The trial now crosses into a new phase with the cross-examination of former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua.

If the first seven hearings of the trial in April were the prosecution’s chance to shine in showing off its claims that Netanyahu and Elovitch engaged in a media bribery scheme, the next 10-20 hearings will be the defense team’s chance to strike back.

Elovitch lawyer Jacques Chen will cross-examine Yeshua on Tuesday, Wednesday and next week.

After that, Netanyahu’s lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur will go after Yeshua, with lawyer Michal Rozin, representing Iris Elovitch, Shaul’s wife, going after the former Walla CEO last.

Cross-examination could potentially take the trial into the summer recess – which might mean that the next prosecution witness would not testify until September.

From objections and arguments which Chen made during the prosecution's questioning of Yeshua, the focus now is expected to be on inconsistencies between Yeshua's testimony to police versus in court.

In addition, the defense is expected to read out portions of Yeshua's testimony to police which favor their case, but which the prosecution avoided highlighting during its presentation.

The defense may also delve into questions such as why the prosecution did not indict Yeshua in order to prove inconsistencies in the prosecution's case or to make an argument of arbitrary enforcement.