Israelis trapped in their homes as heavy rains flood the country

Storms caused flooding in Israel forcing emergency services to rescue multiple people trapped overnight by rising waters, Israel Police reported Wednesday morning.Specifically, the emergency services searched three flooded basements in Holon. Due to the heavy rains, additional teams were brought in to assist with the search, the police said. A man was rescued from his flooded home near Ramat Hasharon, and three people were rescued from their home in Herzliya.Two people were rescued from their car near Hadera after being trapped by floods, one person was rescued from a vehicle in the center of Israel.Rains filled rivers in the north of Israel causing concerns that some will overflow and lead to flooding, the police continued. Moreover, hiking trails were closed in southern Israel due to concerns about flooding and the potential collapse of river banks, according to Israel's National Parks Authority. Rains filled the Tavor River and Harod stream The water level of Lake Kinneret went up by three centimeters since Tuesday, according to Israel's Water Authority.