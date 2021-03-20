English teachers trained as unofficial Israel ambassadors

Twenty-six teachers who volunteered to come to Israel and teach English attended a special workshop of the Israel-is organization, held this week at the social hub at Atarim Square in Tel Aviv, with the goal of teaching them how to defend Israel abroad as unofficial ambassadors.

The Israel-is organization operates in the beachfront structure that formerly housed the Pussycat strip club. The Organization has trained in the past several goodwill ambassadors, mainly young people going on their post-army trip across the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed this, forcing the NGO to take other people to serve as Israel's ambassadors, putting these new 'recruits' in a workshop suited to them. Many of them being English-language educators came to Israel as part of the Masa Israel Teachers Fellows program.

“This is not my first time in Israel, but it is absolutely my most meaningful one. This workshop prepared me for my return to the United States,” said Zoe Zeidler, 24, who teaches at the Renanim School in Rishon Lezion. “I know that now I cannot just speak about the Israeli population but also about Israel as a country.”

“The dozens of English teachers who come to Israel through the Masa project every year forge a direct connection with Israeli society, and many of them also immigrate to Israel down the road," Amos Hermon, CEO of The Israeli Experience, said. "The workshop, specially adapted for them, will enable those who return to their home countries to tell the Israeli story and pass on the Israeli experience to the Jewish communities in the Diaspora.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}