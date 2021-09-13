The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Environmental organizations threaten lawsuit after oil spill

Environmental organizations threatened a lawsuit after an oil spill along the Eilat Ashkelon pipeline spilled 100 cubic meters of oil.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 16:53
Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg at the scene of a leaking fuel pipe near Ashkelon, August 2021 (photo credit: Environmental Protection Ministry)
Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg at the scene of a leaking fuel pipe near Ashkelon, August 2021
(photo credit: Environmental Protection Ministry)
Three environmental organizations threatened to file a lawsuit against the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company after about 100 cubic meters of oil leaked from the pipeline near Mash'en near Ashkelon in August, the organizations announced on Monday in a letter to Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and the Nature and Parks Authority.
The leak led to the need to clear 5,000 tons of contaminated soil and concerns that the fuel contaminated groundwater. The organizations, including the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the Israel Union for Environmental Defense and Zalul, warned that they would file a lawsuit if no concrete steps are taken to correct the issues in the pipeline and prevent the recurrence of environmental damage.
The organizations demanded that the Eilat Ashkelon pipeline deal with Med-Red, responsible for transporting oil in the Gulf of Eilat be canceled and that substantial steps be taken to halt the flow of oil in the Eilat Ashkelon pipeline.
The incident occurred shortly after the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company rejected claims that its fuel pipeline was deteriorating, according to the letter.
"The latest leak incident, then, is not surprising, but is a disaster that was completely expected to occur," said the organizations.
OIL SLICKS from the burst Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline blacken the Evrona Nature Reserve, threaten vegetation and endanger wildlife. (credit: NIV ELIS)OIL SLICKS from the burst Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline blacken the Evrona Nature Reserve, threaten vegetation and endanger wildlife. (credit: NIV ELIS)
The Green Police of the Environmental Protection Ministry has launched a criminal investigation into the company.
At the time of the incident, Zandberg visited the scene and said: "This is a very serious incident, which once again illustrates how dangerous and harmful the transportation of fossil fuel in the heart of the State of Israel can be.
"This incident highlights that mishaps happen, all the time, and it is strictly forbidden to allow malfunctions to occur in close proximity to sensitive areas, on land or at sea, such as near coral reefs of global importance. We will examine the circumstances of the incident, and act to enforce proceedings with the company as required," said Zandberg.
In 2019, the Eilat Ashkelon pipeline was forced to pay $100 million in compensation for a 5 million-liter oil spill that happened in late 2014, and badly damaged the Evrona Nature Reserve in southern Israel.
5 million liters of oil spilled close to the town of Be’er Ora in late 2014, approximately 20 km. north of Eilat, and badly damaged the Evrona Nature Reserve.


Tags Eilat environment oil Tamar Zandberg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by