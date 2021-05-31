Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry released a report on Tuesday detailing the status of the country's greenhouse gas emission levels amid a global effort to reduce the impact of climate change.

The report was released as Israel continues to work toward lower emission rates in order to meet international and national targets on the reduction of greenhouse gases in accordance with climate agreements. The ministry is also seeking to reduce emissions as part of a national plan implemented in 2019, with the report being released for both an international and local audience.

The report notes that in 2020, Israel reached an emission rate per capita of 8.5 tons, both meeting and exceeding national targets for 2025 in line with the Paris Agreement, while simultaneously not meeting targets set for 2020.

Likewise, electricity generation from renewable sources reached 6% in 2020, lower than the 10% target which was set in 2009. In terms of energy efficiency in electricity consumption, rates were marked at 4% instead of 20%, the national target.

From 2015 to 2019, there was a 19% increase in private travel (i.e. travel by car), which did not meet the set target of 15%.

In 2019, greenhouse gas emission rates were reduced to 10 million tons due to a range of government actions, improving air quality as well as saving the economy NIS 3.1 billion in 2019. This was achieved in part with a reduction in the use of coal power plants in Israel, which is expected to be completely phased out by 2025.

"The report we publish today presents to the public the results of the government's management of the climate crisis and the economic benefits resulting from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which in 2019 amounted to more than NIS 3 billion," said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel.

"I call on our government partners to internalize the report, which highlights the immediate need to adopt the government proposal we formulated in the ministry for the transition to a low-carbon economy, as well as the need to quickly advance the climate law that anchors the goals, strategy and mechanisms needed to address the climate crisis and ensure the efficiency and competitiveness of our economy in a low-carbon world," Gamliel added.