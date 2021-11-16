The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Essence Group Wins Double CES 2022 Innovation Awards

Essence Group won the award for two of its recent developments, the MyShield 5G-connected comprehensive intruder prevention system and the VitalOn seamless remote patient monitoring platform.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 19:33
Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Herzliya-based Essence Group has announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for two of its recent developments – the MyShield 5G-connected comprehensive intruder prevention system and the VitalOn seamless remote patient monitoring platform.
The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, which will be held Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.
The MyShield smoke generating intruder intervention solution is the first all-in-one system that can be used either as a standalone device connected to 5G CAT-M networks or integrated into existing security systems.
Intruder Prevention solution (credit: Courtesy) Intruder Prevention solution (credit: Courtesy)
It includes a passive infrared motion detector, a high-definition video camera for intruder verification, two-way voice communication, and a proprietary smoke generator that fills a room with disorientating yet harmless smoke to force intruders off the premises. 
“Essence is committed to introducing advanced and reliable intruder deterrence solutions that empower people to take greater control of protecting their families, homes, and businesses. This product is the first in a series of breakthrough security devices aiming to change the paradigm of security provision, from detecting and alerting to deterrence and intervention,” said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group.  
VitalOn is a comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform for seniors and individuals living with chronic conditions. Combining telecare, telehealth, and wellness capabilities into a single, connected platform that is always on, it provides round-the-clock monitoring for a wide range of aging-related issues and chronic conditions.
The platform continuously monitors wellbeing parameters and vital signs from multiple health and monitoring devices to detect and alert in case of abnormal activity. It addresses various medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and congestive heart failure, without the need to rely on smartphone or tablet apps.
Essence Group is a global provider of technology solutions, leaders in the fields of security, smart home and digital health, active in 46 countries around the world, and produces over 15 million products each year – manufactured in Israel – that are deployed worldwide.  Most production takes place in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim. Its products are manufactured by close to 1,000 workers, including 100 people with disabilities from rehabilitation centers in the south of the country.


