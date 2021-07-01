EU delegation hold 'Europe Day' celebration at Tel Aviv Museum of Art

The EU delegation to Israel celebrated "Europe Day" at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Tuesday, which was attended by hundreds of guests, including EU Ambassador to Israel Emmanuel Joffre , Transport Minister MK Merav Michaeli, and dozens of diplomats from a variety of EU countries.

As part of the "Europe Day" events, Israelis were treated to special video art installations that were displayed throughout the country, from Eilat to Haifa, and displayed a variety of works by arts from Europe and Israel.

The focus of the art works was on the growth of new communities in the world as the international community struggled with the coronavirus.

Regarding the connection between Europe and Israel, EU Ambassador Joffre said that "The European Union and Israel not only share interests, but also values. This is the main message I have emphasized in every meeting I have had in the last four years ... The ties between us are very deep, but they have great potential yet to be realized."

