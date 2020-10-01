The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Euroleague campaign prepared to tip off

After coronavirus-shortened season, Maccabi Tel Aviv still poised to contend for continental championship.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 08:35
Maccabi Tel Aviv Euroleague basketball story by Joshua Halickman on page 8 – Picture of Maccabi Tel Aviv's Othello Hunter (photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
Maccabi Tel Aviv Euroleague basketball story by Joshua Halickman on page 8 – Picture of Maccabi Tel Aviv's Othello Hunter
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
The 2020/21 Euroleague basketball season is upon us as 18 teams will vie for continental glory beginning on Thursday evening.
The league returns after being on hiatus since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March as it will attempt to complete the 34-game regular season and playoffs across 10 different countries over the next eight months with the Final Four slated to be played in Cologne, Germany.
Just before the tip-off between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Alba Berlin, let’s take a look at the teams that make up this year’s competition.
Contenders
Maccabi Tel Aviv was in the midst of one of its best continental season’s in quite some time and had punched its ticket to the playoffs before the coronavirus halted the league and the yellow-and-blue’s campaign in its tracks. Ioannis Sfairopoulos’s squad will now have a couple of new faces in the lineup. After Deni Avdija headed to the United States in preparation for the NBA Draft, center Ante Zizic comes the other way from the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Maccabi and team up in the paint with veteran big man Othello Hunter. In addition to Zizic, former Maccabi forward Dragan Bender, who had been playing in the NBA, also returned to Europe on a short-term three-month deal with the yellow-and-blue, bolstering the front line even more. All-Star guard Scottie Wilbekin will be back as will Tyler Dorsey, Elijah Bryant, Yovel Zoosman, Angelo Caloiaro, Sandy Cohen, John Dibartolomeo and Omri Casspi. New recruits include guard Chris Jones and Oz Blayzer, who comes over from Maccabi Rishon Lezion. There may still be some more changes as it’s still possible that Quincy Acy and Amar’e Stoudemire will return to Israel.
Anadolu EFES will be back and better than ever under coach Ergin Ataman. Shane Larkin, who has arguably been the best player in Europe over the past couple of seasons is back for the Turkey-based club while Bryant Dunston, Krunoslav Simon Vasilije Micic and Rodrigue Beaubois return to try and take another run at glory.
Barcelona may have made the biggest splash in the offseason by adding not only Nick Calathes in the back-court, but also bringing in a new coach in Saras Jasikevicius. Nikola Mirotic, Victor Claver Brandon Davies, Cory Higgins and Adam Hanga are all back as Barca will look to make a lot of noise come May.
CSKA Moscow will be in the mix once again as coach Dimitris Itoudis tries to defend the title he won back in 2019. Mike James will once again power the offense alongside Will Clyburn and newcomers Tornike Shegelia and Nikola Milutinov.
Olimpia Milano and coach Ettore Messina also made some wholesale changes to the squad with the addition of big man Kyle Hines, Luigi Datome, Malcolm Delaney, Kevin Punter and Zach Leday. They’ll join Sergio Rodriguez, Michael Roll and Jeff Brooks as the Italian side will look to improve on a disappointing campaign last year.
Real Madrid is once again a threat to take the title with oodles of talent at coach Pablo Laso’s fingertips. Facundo Campazzo returns for the time being, and while he may be off to the NBA within a few months, the Argentinian will control the tempo for as long as he remains with the club. Anthony Randolph, Sergio Llull, Jaycee Carroll, Fabien Caseur, Felipe Reyes and Rudy Fernandez all return while Nicolas Laprovittola may earn a bigger role should Campazzo indeed depart for North America.
Teams to watch
Alba Berlin, under coach Aito Garcia Reneses, will once again have captain Niels Giffey back along with Peyton Siva, Luke Sikma and up-and-coming talent Jonas Mattisseck as Jayson Granger and Maodo Lo join the team.
Bayern Munich and coach Andrea Trinchieri looked to bring in some new blood as Malcolm Thomas, Nick Weiler-Babb, Jalen Reynolds and Wade Baldwin join TJ Bray Vladimir Lucic and Nihad Dedovic.
Saski Baskonia, which won the ACB League title this past June under Dusko Ivanovic, will try to recreate its domestic success with Luka Vildoza, Pierria Henry and Zoran Dragic along with newcomers Rokas Giedraitis and Tony Jekiri.
Fenerbahce has a new coach in Igor Kokoskov, who will count on veterans Nando de Colo and Jan Vesely to handle the on court play after losing numerous players during the offseason.
Khimki Moscow will once again rely on All-Star Alexey Shved to supply the scoring while Rimas Kurtinaitis’s squad will also have shooters Janis Timma and Sergey Monia at his disposal.
Olympiacos coach Georgios Bartzokas brought in Kostas Sloukas from Fenerbahce to bolster the team, which features Kostas Papanikolaou, Georgios Printezis and veteran Vassilis Spanoulis. A player to watch will be Aleksej Pokusevski, who may be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft in November.
Panathinaikos will have Gerogios Vovoras at the helm of the Athens-based squad, which saw quite a few new faces sign with the club. Marcus Foster, who starred last year with Hapoel Holon, Pierre Jackson, Nemanja Nedovic, Zach Auguste and Howard Sant-Roos all join the team in what was a total overhaul to the roster.
Valencia and coach Jaume Ponsarnau added a number of players to upgrade the squad as Nikola Kalinic, Derrick Williams and Martin Hermannsson join the likes of Bojan Dubljevic and Mike Tobey as the Spanish side looks to improve on its surprise campaign last season.
Pretenders
ASVEL will have TJ Parker, the brother of team owner and former NBA star Tony Parker in charge of the French squad, which will feature former Maccabi Tel Aviv guard Norris Cole and budding youngster Matthew Strazel.
Red Star Belgrade has a new coach in Sasa Obradovic and he will look to surprise some with his squad as NBA Champion Jordan Loyd joins the club along with Langston Hall and Corey Walden.
Zalgiris Kaunas has a new man in charge in Martin Schiller, who will have Thomas Walkup, Nigel Hayes and Steve Vasturia along with locals Lukas Lekavicius and Paulius Jankunas.
Zenit Saint Petersburg coach Xavi Pascual will have guard Kevin Pangos running the show along with KC Rivers, Billy Baron and Arturas Gudaitis to rely on as the Russian squad will look to improve on last year’s poor showing.


Tags sports basketball maccabi tel aviv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by