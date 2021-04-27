Explosive balloons launched from Gaza amid riots along border - report

Additionally, about 200 protesters have gathered along the border fence in the Strip. The IDF has tried to disperse the crowds, Army Radio reported.

According to the report, in an area located further south in the Strip, two suspects were caught after they crossed the border.

The last time explosive balloons were reported was in March, when Incendiary kites and balloons were found in southern Israel near the border.

At the time, the news of the balloons came after a hiatus of a few months. The incendiary launches had mostly stopped since a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas back in August.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.