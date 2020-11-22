Explosives placed by terrorists near Jerusalem over weekend

Two suspects arrived at the crossing, placed two explosives next to the crossing and ran away from the scene. One of the explosives detonated next to a car passing through the crossing without causing damage or injuries.

Border Police in the area conducted searches and succeeding in finding and arresting the suspects, two minors, in a nearby store. While leaving the area, the police were confronted by dozens of Palestinians who threw stones at them. The police forces used riot dispersal methods and the incident ended without any injuries.

Additionally, a lookout saw a suspect place an explosive near the Rachel's Tomb complex and run away from the scene. Border Police crossed the safety barrier and succeeded in finding and arresting the suspect, an 18-year-old from Bethlehem . The explosive did not detonate.

"Border Police are working in the Jerusalem Envelope area to strengthen deterrence and thwart terrorism, while increasing the deployment of forces in sensitive places where there have been recent attempts to harm civilians and security forces," said Border Police in a press release. "The two successful operations over the weekend testify to the determination of the officers who will continue to do everything in their power to arrest the terrorists and bring them to justice."