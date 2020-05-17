Extreme heatwave to continue throughout Israel, rain possible in south

The threat of wildfires also remains, as the dry, hot weather continues.

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) issued a Heatwave Warning for the entire country on Saturday that lasts a week, warning that high temperatures would affect Israel during both the day and the night, and the extreme temperatures could afflict the country during certain hours.

In some regions, fire index warnings were issued for Sunday, stressing that low humidity levels, high temperatures and strong winds would lead to a heightened risk of fires. The affected regions include Samaria, Mount Carmel, the Judean Mountains, Golan Heights and the Upper and Lower Galilee.

Due to the extreme weather conditions, the IDF decided on Saturday to cancel all training for ground forces until Tuesday. Directives concerning the weather conditions were transferred to all units on Thursday. Exceptional cases can only be permitted by the Commander of the Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick.

The IMS reported that the high and low temperatures throughout Israel would be as follows:

>Haifa: High: 91F (33C) Low: 79F (26C)

>Tiberias: High: 109F (43C) Low: 72F (22C)

>Tel Aviv: High: 93F (34C) Low: 79F (26C)

>Jerusalem: High: 100F (38C) Low: 81F (27C)

>Beersheba: High: 108F (42C) Low: 79F (26C)

>Eilat: High: 108F (42C) Low: 81F (27C)

An extreme heatwave will continue to afflict most of Israel on Sunday, although light rain may occur in southern Israel. Strong easterly winds will hit the north and the mountainous regions of the country.