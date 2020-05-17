The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Extreme heatwave to continue throughout Israel, rain possible in south

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) issued a Heatwave Warning for the entire country on Saturday that lasts a week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 17, 2020 06:16
A beach-goer lies near a kayak on the shore of the Mediterranean in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A beach-goer lies near a kayak on the shore of the Mediterranean in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An extreme heatwave will continue to afflict most of Israel on Sunday, although light rain may occur in southern Israel. Strong easterly winds will hit the north and the mountainous regions of the country.
The threat of wildfires also remains, as the dry, hot weather continues.
The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) issued a Heatwave Warning for the entire country on Saturday that lasts a week, warning that high temperatures would affect Israel during both the day and the night, and the extreme temperatures could afflict the country during certain hours.
In some regions, fire index warnings were issued for Sunday, stressing that low humidity levels, high temperatures and strong winds would lead to a heightened risk of fires. The affected regions include Samaria, Mount Carmel, the Judean Mountains, Golan Heights and the Upper and Lower Galilee.
Due to the extreme weather conditions, the IDF decided on Saturday to cancel all training for ground forces until Tuesday. Directives concerning the weather conditions were transferred to all units on Thursday. Exceptional cases can only be permitted by the Commander of the Ground Forces Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick.
The IMS reported that the high and low temperatures throughout Israel would be as follows:
>Haifa: High: 91F (33C) Low: 79F (26C)
>Tiberias: High: 109F (43C) Low: 72F (22C)
>Tel Aviv: High: 93F (34C) Low: 79F (26C)
>Jerusalem: High: 100F (38C) Low: 81F (27C)
>Beersheba: High: 108F (42C) Low: 79F (26C)
>Eilat: High: 108F (42C) Low: 81F (27C)


Tags IDF weather weather conditions in israel Heatwave heat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs a strong Knesset, not a bloated government By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 19 Iranians killed, 15 injured after Navy vessel hit by friendly fire
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by