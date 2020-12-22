The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Extremists torch Hatzalah COVID-19 testing center in Bnei Brak

The arson attack coincided with Bnei Brak becoming a red zone, along with other haredi-dominated areas like Elad, Beitar Illit and Jerusalem's Har Nof neighborhood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 12:12
The remains of a Hatzalah coronavirus testing facility are seen after it was burnt down in an arson attack. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
The remains of a Hatzalah coronavirus testing facility are seen after it was burnt down in an arson attack.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
A United Hatzalah coronavirus testing station in Bnei Brak was torched in an arson attack Monday evening by a group of extremists opposing testing efforts.
No one was harmed during the incident.
While most haredim, the demographic that makes up a majority of Bnei Brak, are abiding by restrictions and state efforts to combat the virus, It is nonetheless "no secret that there are a group of people in the city who [oppose] testing," Hatzalah Bnei Brak chapter head Effi Feldman said in a statement.
"While people may be entitled to their beliefs, burning down a coronavirus testing station, or any other act of violence is unacceptable. Aside from the destruction and vandalism caused, which came at no small cost to the organization that is 100% supported by donations, these extremists are preventing other people who wish to get tested from doing so, and that too is unacceptable. As soon as we are able, we will replace the equipment destroyed and resume testing in order to serve the people of the city who wish to get tested and help stop the spread of this virus.”
The arson attack was also harshly condemned by Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer, who himself nearly died after he contracted COVID-19 in March.
"The fact that people don’t want to get tested is absurd. As someone who was very ill because of this virus, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all do our part to combat it. So many good people have become ill or died as a result of the virus. And to have hoodlums, burn down a testing facility, in a city that was hit very hard by the virus is very hard for me to understand. The people of Bnei Brak are good people and most simply want to prevent the disease from spreading so that they don’t catch it and their families don’t catch it."
The attack coincided with Bnei Brak becoming a red zone on Monday, along with other heavily haredi areas Elad, Beitar Illit and Jerusalem's Har Nof neighborhood.


Tags fire arson bnei brak Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by