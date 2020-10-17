Eyal Berkovic responds to Miri Regev: 'Everyone should be a steak now'

Former soccer star and media personality Eyal Berkovic responded after his heated argument with Transportation Minister Miri Regev on his show on Friday, where the two had argued just a week earlier.During the argument, Regev said Berkovic flip flops on issues like "a steak" and told him that until he apologizes for his words he will "never be the coach of Israel's soccer team." In his response on Friday, Berkovic commented on how, in his eyes, things have taken a strange turn over the past two years in Israel, in which, to his opinion, the divide has grown far more apparent. Specifically, the former commented on how the Likud and its various members treat the public. He talked about the way in which the division seems to permeate every aspect of Israeli society, lamenting that he still believes Israel to be the greatest country in the world and wishes for his children to grow up here, but that things must change."If you don't support them, you're a traitor leftist, an anarchist. Whoever supports them, however, is the best person in the world, in their eyes," he said. "...I think it's time for a change in leadership, or if these people are to remain our leaders, they need to learn how to behave, to talk and not threaten people," Berkovic added.In regards to the what had caused the uproar in the first place- Miri Regev's interview on his show, he said was bothered by the fact that people like her are in ruling position, and that he would rather go to repeated elections until people who do not feel the need to divide, threaten and lie are elected, as he feels happened to him. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"Everyone should be a 'steak' now, you know why? So we could have good leaders here, otherwise we will stay with this divided and contemptible leadership," he said. "Have you seen the way Miri speaks? She needs to take the interview with us and to the news and have a good look in the mirror for what she has done," he added."... I want a clean government, and we will have as many elections as it takes until we get a prime minister who does not divide the people, one who leads everyone," the ex-soccer star concluded.