Fair-feathered news: Israel welcomes first-ever Chinese pond heron

The tall, long-legged avian was spotted last Monday at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens by photographer Daniel Kah, who took a picture of it.

The next day, the bird was identified as a Chinese Pond Heron by the birdwatchers at the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI).

Photographers and birdwatchers were able to spot the heron in the same spot on Wednesday.

The species itself isn't endangered, and is fairly common - in fact, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) had labeled it as non-threatened and a matter of "least concern."

But nonetheless, this is the first time the species of bird has ever been seen in Israel.

"The species itself comes from China , but it's known to fly for long distances," SPNI senior birdwatcher Jonathan Meirav said in a statement, explaining that in the past, the Chinese pond heron has been spotted in Europe, the Middle East and even as far as the United States.

As this is the first time the bird has been seen in Israel, there isn't yet a proper Hebrew name for it. So in the meantime, the SPNI has elected to call it simply, anfit sinit (Chinese heron).

