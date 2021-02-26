Family of killed IDF soldier donates organs, saves dying COVID-19 patient

The IDF soldier Yonatan Granot, who was shot in the head by accident at a training base earlier this week, passed away on Friday morning. His family decided to donate his organs, saving the lives of five people following his death.
A recovering COVID-19 patient in his late 50’s who suffered a lung collapse was the recipient of the late young man’s lungs in the first lung transplant performed on a recovering COVID-19 patient in Israel, Sheba Medical Center announced.
A 63-years-old man with an artificial heart received the late soldier's heart. Both men are currently recovering from their respective operations.
Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center received his liver. The Pancreas and both kidneys were donated to Rabin Medical Center. The two hospitals are performing transplants and will offer further details when such emerge.
Granot was accidently shot by another soldier on Tuesday and served as an infantry soldier in the Bazelet battalion.
Military Police are investigating the incident. The soldier at fault, who is currently held in Military Prison number 6, was reportedly informed of the death and will be indicted for involuntary manslaughter.
Granot was from Kibbutz Einat, and the Kibbutz Movement expressed its "deep sorrow" over his passing.
"With great nobility, the family members facing their hardest hour decided to donate his organs and in so doing save the lives of others. May his memory be a blessing," the movement said in a tweet.