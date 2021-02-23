IDF tricked oleh soldier to confess in Hebrew to drugs - lawyer

The IDF's military court in Yafo extended the detention of a soldier and new immigrant who confessed during an interrogation to using drugs 240 times on base, as well as 360 times while on leave. The infantry soldier, who serves in the Kfir Brigade and is about to be released in two months, admitted to drug use allegedly without knowing the severe consequences, which entails multiple indictments and the possibility of prison time for many years. The soldier's lawyer, Idan Pesach, said in response to the extension of detention that "Military police investigators took advantage of the fact that he was a new immigrant who did not have full control of the Hebrew language, and had him sign a confession for hundreds of uses without understanding the potential severity of the punishment he would receive if he was convicted.""This is a puzzling and questionable approach, which could put him in jail for many years," Pesach added. The soldier's lawyers are expected to fight the legality of the confession in question, as other military officials have said that the confession itself is unusual due to the issue of the exorbitant amount of times the solider admitted to drug use, and how to measure that figure.
