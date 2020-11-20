The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Family of murdered woman fear further retribution from fugitive ex-husband

The ex-husband deliberately crashed into his ex-wife’s vehicle and then emerged from the car and began stabbing her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 22:02
The 40-year-old suspect that fled the scene after allegedly crashing into his wife's car and stabbing her several time, Nov. 16, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The 40-year-old suspect that fled the scene after allegedly crashing into his wife's car and stabbing her several time, Nov. 16, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The family of Wafaa Abahara, who was murdered this week by her ex-husband in the town of Arrabe in the lower Galilee, is demanding that police provide protection to the family home immediately. 
"For several days now, rumors have been circulating in the community that the despicable killer will not give up until he completes the murder and revenge campaign in the family," the family said in a statement. 
"We call for anyone who can help to pressure the police into placing a police vehicle near the house until the killer is apprehended, before another disaster happens," the family added. 
According to the police investigation, the ex-husband, who was recently released from prison, deliberately crashed into his ex-wife’s vehicle and then emerged from the car and began stabbing her multiple times. He then fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias, where she died from her injuries. The suspect has not yet been caught, despite widespread police searches in the region.
 
Tobias Siegal contributed to this article.


