Family of murdered woman fear further retribution from fugitive ex-husband

"For several days now, rumors have been circulating in the community that the despicable killer will not give up until he completes the murder and revenge campaign in the family," the family said in a statement.

According to the police investigation, the ex-husband, who was recently released from prison, deliberately crashed into his ex-wife’s vehicle and then emerged from the car and began stabbing her multiple times. He then fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias, where she died from her injuries. The suspect has not yet been caught, despite widespread police searches in the region.



Tobias Siegal contributed to this article.

"We call for anyone who can help to pressure the police into placing a police vehicle near the house until the killer is apprehended, before another disaster happens," the family added.