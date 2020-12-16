The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Farkash-Hacohen: UAE Hanukkah candle-lighting 'topples walls'

First Israeli-Dubai Digital Tourism Forum meeting with hundreds of participants from the UAE, Israel, held on Wednesday.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 14:43
A giant menorah is lit up to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 10, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A giant menorah is lit up to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 10, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen participated in the first Israeli-Dubai Tourism forum on Wednesday and said that the roughly 50,000 Israelis currently in the UAE are “lighting Hanukkah candles freely” and by doing so, “topple walls” between the two countries.  
“Once the world will begin to wake up after COVID-19 is over, with God’s help, we expect to get 100,000 Emirates tourists per year,” she said.  
There are currently 25 weekly flights between Israel and the UAE, “and the more the merrier,” she joked. She added that she asked her UAE counterpart if Israelis are “behaving well” in his country and he assured her that they were.  
Hundreds of UAE and Israeli travel agencies, hotel managers and travel writers participated in the digital event to learn about the attractions of the Holy Land and to solve practical issues concerning visas and flights.
The ministry is currently working on an improved Arabic online version, and an Israeli booth is set to open in May during the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai. The ministry is also training Arabic-speaking tour guides with the hope Israel could become “a home away from home to all the Emirates,” the minister added.  
The audience was shown exciting films with an Arabic-inspired soundtrack introducing Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Acre, Eilat and the Dead Sea to a global audience. The multi-cultural aspects of the country were emphasized as it is the spiritual home to five faiths: Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Druze and Bahai. Arabic was presented as an official language second only to Hebrew.     
While Jerusalem – the city 80% of all tourists visit during their stay – received a great deal of attention, other cities were also presented. 
THE FILM about Acre included an original scene with a crusader playing the lute. Tel Aviv was presented as a city with 1,748 bars, clubs and coffee shops – a figure reached before the novel coronavirus led to a slump in the service industry. Eilat was described as a unique location where one may swim with dolphins. The UAE tourism professionals praised the films and asked to be sent copies to share with potential clients.   
Ministry official Ksenia Kobyakov mentioned that Eilat dolphins are also tourists, having arrived in Israel from the Black Sea. Originally trained by the Russian Army, the original pod was brought to Eilat in the 1990’s – the current dolphins are their descendants.   
As a Start-Up Nation, Israel hopes to benefit from the new trend of MICE – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions – once flights reopen on a larger scale. This tourism module is uniquely suited to promote Israeli science, technology, and cultural events once COVID-19 vaccines are widely distributed. 
One concept discussed was how Australian tourists might visit both the UAE and Israel in greater numbers as the Abraham Accords offer Oceania better flights to visit both countries.  
The theme most touched upon was how Israel is a country of contrasts, a modern state with an ancient history; a religious society which also has a secular life beat.
Farkash-Hacohen took questions at a later session and was asked to touch on many different topics, from the availability of Halal dining options to visa issues and ending with the personal safety of women travelling in Israel.  
The minister said Israel is as safe as any country in the EU but added that “speaking as one woman to the other” she suggests single female tourists don’t walk around at 3 a.m. to a club without at least one other female friend present. 
She pointed to how kosher food practices and Islamic dietary habits are similar, which is why devout Muslims are able to eat kosher food if no halal food is available, but also said that halal food is easily obtainable in Arab communities across the country.  
As the UAE has many expats living within it, the visa issue is divided into two parts. UAE citizens won’t need a visa to enter Israel starting from January. The tourist route of a non-UAE citizen living in that country, such as an Indian national or a Filipino, are based on what their country of origin and Israel agree on. 
Indian citizens require a visa but Filipinos, unless they have a family member working in Israel, do not. 
An Israeli consulate is set to open in the UAE soon. One of its functions will be to issue visas to facilitate travel. One question, about Pakistani citizens living in the UAE, was left unanswered.     


Tags Tourism hanukka start up nation UAE Acre
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by