Father and son graduate MDA paramedics course together

The father and son recently completed the MDA paramedics course together and, shortly after graduating, found themselves working on a shift together.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 6, 2021 05:04
Yitzhak and Amir Amzaleg at the graduation ceremony for the MDA paramedics course. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM ISRAEL)
A father and son recently completed the Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics course together, and worked a shift with each other on the Intensive Care unit afterwards.
Yitzhak Amzaleg began his journey with MDA in 1981, first as a volunteer and then as acting director of the Kiryat Malahi MDA station and paramedic.
His son Amir began volunteering for MDA at the age of 15 and continued to progress in the organization, working in the MDA National Center in Kiryat Ono and as director of the National Center.
The father and son recently completed the MDA paramedics course together and, shortly after graduating, found themselves working on a shift together.
Speaking about the experience, Yitzhak said that working with his son was "lovely," and that he has "discovered at work how serious he is."
"He is responsible, sticks to his goals, and loves the job. I am very proud of him and happy that we are able to work together - it is an experience that not every father and son can do," he said. "Our first shift was special and very nice, at first it felt a little strange but we enjoyed every moment. "
Speaking about the experience of working with his father, Amir said that "the experience is great, and we have a lot to talk about at Friday dinner...when we travel together in an ambulance, the feeling is very special, it is not something that happens to everyone."


