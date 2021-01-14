Fifth Operation Rock of Israel flight lands in Israel

The fifth flight of Operation Rock of Israel landed at Ben-Gurion Airport early Thursday morning. On it were 162 immigrants to Israel from Ethiopia who made aliyah as part of the operation, including 35 children and 13 infants. The immigrants will enter coronavirus quarantine for two weeks and then be reunited with family members who are waiting for them in Israel.Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has spearheaded efforts to bring the remaining Falash Mura members from Ethiopia to Israel and spent time there last month together with members of her ministry and Jewish Agency officials to coordinate the arrival of the 2,000 immigrants who were authorized to make aliyah two months ago."We have begun righting the wrong that has gone on for many years," said Tamano-Shata. "Once a week, on average, a plane lands in Israel with hundreds of children of parents waiting for them." A 2015 government decision said that all the members of the community should be brought to Israel by the end of this year, but political opposition and bureaucratic problems have facilitated the arrival of only part of the community.
