First arrivals from Ethiopia in Operation Rock of Israel arrive

In the opening flight of Operation Rock of Israel, 316 members of the Falash Mura community from Ethiopia arrived in Israel on Thursday morning together with Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano Shata, and were greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and other dignitaries.All those who arrived on Thursday are the children or grandchildren of members of the community that immigrated to Israel many years ago. Approximately 100 more immigrants from the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia will arrive on Friday, and in total the government intends to bring 2,000 immigrants in total by the end of January 2021. With the arrival of the new immigrants on Thursday, there are now approximately 7,000 members of the Falash Mura remaining in Ethiopia, in Addis Ababa and Gondar, who were included in the immigration parameters of government resolution 716 from 2015. All members of this community were supposed to have been brought to Israel by the end of 2020, but due to political opposition and bureaucratic problems only 2,500 have arrived since the resolution was passed. Another 5,340 members of the Falash Mura community have claimed immigration rights since 2010, and have the backing of the Ethiopian Jewish leadership in Israel as well as prominent, mainstream rabbis from the religious-Zionist community. A decision on whether they will be deemed eligible for immigration to Israel will be made within the framework of a comprehensive plan for the immigration of all remaining members of the Falash Mura community currently being drawn up by Tamano Shata.
