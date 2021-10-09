The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fighting crime through education in the Arab sector - analysis

Arabs ostensibly are present, but in reality are absent from the highest levels of the ministry, where decisions are made.

By ISMAEL ABU-SAAD  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 15:32
STUDENTS AT an Arab school in the Juarish neighborhood, in Ramle. (photo credit: Moshe Milner/GPO)
STUDENTS AT an Arab school in the Juarish neighborhood, in Ramle.
(photo credit: Moshe Milner/GPO)
Today, when crime in the Arab sector is in the headlines, and not a day (or almost an hour) passes without some bloody incident, we must acknowledge that it all begins with education; and it is in education where most of the solution lies.
From the very beginning, the Arab education system in Israel has suffered from blatant and institutionalized inequality, expressed in a triangle of discrimination; first, in unequal allocation of budgets; second, unequal representation in the higher echelons of the system; and third, inequality in the curriculum.
First, budgetary inequality: The budgets allocated to the Arab school system are far smaller than those for the Jewish system and fall very short of satisfying its most basic needs. According to The Marker, the average investment in an Arab high school student is 40% lower than that in the Jewish state-religious stream, and 20% below the figure for the Jewish state-secular stream. Education Ministry data reveal that the Arab system is allocated lower budgets across the board – fewer days of staff training, a smaller investment in special programs and in informal education, fewer hours of supervision and lower budgets to support weak pupils, alongside a huge shortage of elementary physical infrastructure, computers, science labs and libraries.
Second, the under-representation of Arabs in senior positions in the education system – including supervisors, management and planners. Prof. Daphna Golan-Agnon, who studied the inequality in education, notes that you can count the number of Arab senior officials in the Education Ministry on the fingers of one hand, and that there are no Arabs among the ministry’s decision-makers and planners. This exclusion of Arabs from the senior echelons of the Education Ministry has a severe impact on the system’s performance and on its success in empowering Israel’s Arab citizens.
Arabs ostensibly are present, but in reality are absent from the highest levels of the ministry, where decisions are made. For example, there is not a single Arab heading a district; only recently was an Arab appointed as deputy director-general of the ministry and head of the Technological Education Administration, even though there are many Arabs with the qualifications to fill these positions.
ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Here it is important to note that since the early 1980s there have been various proposals to establish an autonomous Arab Education Administration, in parallel to the Jewish National-Religious Education Administration, and with an appropriate budget and staff. But these ideas, whether promoted by the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Arab Education, Arab educators, or Arab Knesset members, have always fallen on deaf ears.
The third leg of the triangle is inequality and discrimination in the curriculum. There has never been any deliberate and significant initiative to make it possible for Arab students to study material that reflects their culture, history and literature. Instead, they learn about Herzl and Bialik. This emphasis on Jewish and Zionist values, and the lack of any respect for the Palestinian national identity, is entirely off target. In fact, it reinforces the disconnect and estrangement between the two groups, while exacerbating the Arab minority’s sense of frustration and discrimination. In effect and to a great extent, the Arab school system in Israel institutionalizes the fears: the fear of connecting to the past, the fear of enhancing the sense of cultural and national identity and especially teachers’ fear of discussing current events in the classroom.
It is only natural that the absence of relevant cultural and national material in the Arab schools’ curriculum leads students to try to satisfy their needs elsewhere, mainly on social media. In the words of the Arab intellectual Rashed Hussein: “If we prevent Arab pupils from learning about their people, their nationality and their homeland in school, they will compensate for the deficiency at home and on the street. They will gladly accept everything they hear from people or read in the newspaper, and this is liable to lead to a distorted and inaccurate understanding of their national identity. The school, which has deprived him of something in which everyone takes pride, will be regarded by him as an enemy… [This will produce] a generation filled with inferiority complexes, feelings of abasement, unable to take pride in its youth, in its homeland and its nationality.”
It is essential that the Arab education system enjoy full budgetary equality without further delay. The establishment of an autonomous Arab education administration is crucial. Appropriate representation of Arabs in the senior ranks of the Education Ministry – in order to safeguard the unique features of Arab education – is vital. These are the basic prerequisites for integrating the Arab minority into Israeli society, and with time, will quell the bloody crime wave raging among us all.
The writer is a Senior Fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute.


Tags education violence Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by