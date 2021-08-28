The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Are Arabs the answer to the teacher crisis?

Israel is at a shortage of teachers that is forcing schools to take drastic measures, but the Jewish schools are still not hiring Arab teachers.

By NASREEN HADAD HAJ-YAHYA  
AUGUST 28, 2021 16:27
ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
With the new school year approaching, education professionals are warning of a severe shortage of teachers according to an article by Tamar Trabelsi-Hadad on the Ynet news website. In light of this crisis, school principals are taking emergency measures, including hiring extra staff from the ranks of pensioners from the Ministry of Education, and anyone they can get their hands on, including those without a teaching diploma. These steps may also be placing unreasonable demands on teachers by increasing their workloads to 150% of the standard full-time position, compromising on quality and professionalism by requiring teachers to teach subjects for which they have not been trained, doing away with specific subjects and study tracks and cutting back on the number of hours of instruction.
This begs the question of why they have not taken another step – one which should have been taken long ago but which in today’s extreme circumstances is particularly significant: hiring Arab teachers (especially women). Thus they can alleviate at least some of the damage caused by COVID-19 emergency measures.
In recent decades – despite the welcome increase in participation in academic studies in Arab society – a problem has emerged in the form of thousands of students pursuing a teaching degree (mainly women) whose numbers far outstrip the current demand in the Arab education system. Graduates of these teaching programs end up unemployed due to the lack of available teaching positions in Arab schools, forcing them to seek other ways to make a living. This leads to a terrible waste of the resources invested by these students and their families in acquiring a degree, and in high rates of unemployment, particularly among Arab women, among whom only about 40% are employed.
Not all Arab graduates of teaching programs are necessarily well-suited for teaching in the Jewish education system, whether due to insurmountable language gaps, inadequate professional skills, or geographical obstacles. At the same time, there are undoubtedly many who are capable of doing an excellent job and who are willing to travel daily to schools in other towns and cities, providing that compensation is reasonable.
The added advantage of such a step would be its potential for mitigating the alienation between Jews and Arabs and dispelling stereotypes. Not only would the Jewish students and staff benefit from encountering Arabs – often for the first time – in a responsible professional position, but the Arab teachers would also benefit from gaining a more accurate, close-up view of Jewish society. And, of course, it would also help reduce the high rate of unemployment in Arab society.
A Palestinian teacher conducts a class for students in an UNRWA-run school that reopened after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, at al-Fari'ah refugee camp, in the West Bank April 12, 2021. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)A Palestinian teacher conducts a class for students in an UNRWA-run school that reopened after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, at al-Fari'ah refugee camp, in the West Bank April 12, 2021. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
The Ministry of Education is actually aware of this issue and is working to bring Arab teachers into Jewish schools, but its official data reveal that over the last five years, only a few hundred have actually been hired. These numbers are far too small, and should be tens of times larger in light of the severe shortage of teachers in the Jewish education system and the huge surplus of Arab teachers. Alongside the efforts being made by the Ministry of Education – in partnership with various civil society organizations such as Merchavim and the Abraham Initiatives – who provide professional training for Arab teachers interested in working in Jewish schools, there should also be steps taken by school principals. They can facilitate change in their communities to promote the integration of Arab teachers in their schools. In other words, alongside the efforts of Arab teachers to adapt themselves to the demands of the Jewish education system, similar efforts should be met by the Ministry and the schools in which
Arab teachers can – and should – be working.
Finally, we cannot ignore the fact that this issue is a powerful indicator of a much broader phenomenon. If it is not Arab teachers who are marginalized and ignored, it is Arab students. We can see this following from the discussions over possible shutdowns of the school system in September. Those in favor argue that, in any case, there are only a few days’ study during the month, due to the Jewish High Holy Days. Why should the Arab educational system be closed down when it could stay open throughout September according to the schedule, with some adaptations to conform with the attempts to contain the high infection rate? Perhaps we can find some comfort in the fact that the Arab educational system is completely ignored in the Israeli public discourse. This in itself is an important lesson in civics that Arab students will never forget.
The writer holds a doctorate in history from Tel Aviv University as well as an MA in education and social geography. She is the director of the Arab-Jewish Relations Program at the Israel Democracy Institute.


Tags school teach in israel crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by