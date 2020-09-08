Long-lost Phoenician figurines could reveal secrets to ancient cult

A treasure trove of Phoenician figurines and ceramic vessels sat in the storerooms of the National Maritime Museum in Haifa for decades until three years ago, when a team of Israeli archeologists from the University of Haifa took a look at them and discovered that they held important clues about the religious and social lives of the Phoenicians who sailed the waters of the Mediterranean and beyond.The three archeologists, Meir Edrey and Assaf Yasur-Landau of the Leon Recanati Institute for Maritime Studies, Haifa Center for Mediterranean History, Department of Maritime Civilizations and Adi Erlich of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology, Department of Archaeology and Department of Art History, recently published their findings in an article in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology. Their research shows that while it was long believed that these figurines and vessels had been aboard one or more shipwrecks, they were not from the same era but were cast into the Mediterranean over several centuries to appease the gods and ask for divine favors. Another possibility is these votive offerings were meant as a substitute for the then-common practice of child sacrifice. The story behind how the figures got into and out of a storage room of the museum and into the forefront of this new research is a drama in itself. They were found by chance about one kilometer off the cost of Shavei Zion, a moshav in northern Israel, by Rubi Shusmos, in the early 70s.Shusmos was not an archeologist but a “fisherman and a diver, who was an antiquities robber,” said Edrey. “He looted and sold a lot of what he found, maybe hundreds of objects. My theory is that he tried to sell the figures to the museum, which is how the site became known." Eventually, officials from the museum persuaded Shusmos to reveal the location of the finds. Underwater surveys and excavation sessions were launched by Elisha Linder of the University of Haifa in cooperation with the Maritime Museum and with the assistance of volunteers from the Underwater Exploration Society of Israel."The most beautiful pieces were shipped to museums," such as the Hecht Museum at Haifa University and National Maritime Museum. But about half of the finds were boxed, stored and forgotten in the Maritime Museum for about half a century, until the museum was reorganizing and wanted to get rid of them. When the museum contacted Dr. Ehud Galili, a retired researcher of the Israel Antiquities Authority and a research fellow at the University of Haifa, he realized one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and got in touch with Edrey, Erlich and Yasur-Landau. “These boxes had not been opened since the 70s,” said Edrey. “They were wrapped in newspapers from the 70s and covered in these brittle plastic bags that crumbled as soon as you touched them.”Rats roamed freely through the storage room. “It was like something from an Indiana Jones movie,” Yasur-Landau added. These terracotta figures and ceramic vessels have never been registered with the Israel Antiquities Authority or investigated at all. Over 300 figurines and figurine fragments were studied as part of this research, although Yasur-Landau said, “The site could have contained thousands. There is no way to know how many were taken and sold and what are the perimeters of the site.”Once they started their research, they noted several facts about these objects that made it seem unlikely to them that the ceramics and figurines had been carried aboard ships. Most were from the Persian period, while others could be dated from the Iron Age and the Hellenistic period.The researchers concluded that they had accumulated at the site for more than 400 years, from the 7th and 3rd centuries B.C.E. There were so many objects in this one location, they believe, because they were offerings of a cult that seems to be related to fertility rather than the cargo of a shipwreck. Many of the figurines bear markings and symbols connected to Tanit, a Phoenician goddess. Some have their hands over their stomachs and others have protruding bellies and carry children in their arms. It seems the Phoenicians of this era dedicated pregnant figurines to Tanit, possibly to symbolically substitute the sacrifice of their children if their wishes were granted, the researchers believe. Other cultic finds from the site include a clay leg, which they think likely represented an offering by a person who wanted his leg healed, further strengthening their hypothesis of the site being used for cultic activities. Since the Phoenicians were so dependent on the sea for their livelihood, it makes sense that beside worshipping in land based-temples and sanctuaries, they also practiced rituals at sea, possibly requesting to continue to reap the profits from seafaring. They may have wished for a longer sailing season and calmer seas.
There were such sites up and down the Mediterranean and this kind of spot where worshipers threw offerings was not unique to the Shavei Zion site. Such figurines have also been found near other Phoenician sites, mainly in the waters off Tyre. But what was special about this spot that made it a site for this kind of worship? “That’s the big question,” said Erlich. “It could have been to commemorate a certain event that took place there. Somebody could have had a vision there, or been saved from a disaster.”Said Yasur-Landau, “It’s between two large Phoenician sites, Achziv and Acre. But we don’t yet know why here.”In a recent New York Times article on the find, historians and researchers from around the world, including Dr. Helen Dixon of the East Carolina University, hailed the new findings as a breakthrough in understanding the meaning of these figurines and vessels. The three University of Haifa researchers are currently at work on another paper that will delve more deeply into the terracotta figurines and their interpretation. They are focusing on answering several questions, Erlich said. “It’s hard to tell exactly who or what was worshipped, although we know about some Phoenician legends. . . People were visiting this site for at least 200 years, so it was part of the social and religious memory of the people.”It’s clearly important to note that while there have been other underwater sites found off the coast of Israel, this is something that had not been found here before.“We know about the other underwater sites, about shipwrecks and harbors that were submerged, and Stone Age settlements that disappeared below the sea. But this is a brand-new type of underwater site for Israel,” said Yasur-Landau, and they will be on the lookout for other such sites in the future as they continue to analyze the meaning of what they found in this one.
