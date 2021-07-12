The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Final sentencing of actor convicted for sexual assault expected Monday

Actor Moshe Ivgy has been convicted for the sexual assault of four women, and after a five-and-a-half-year legal battle, is expected to receive his final sentence on Monday.

By MATAN VASSERMAN/MAARIV  
JULY 12, 2021 13:25
Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy arrives to the Haifa Magistrate's Court for the verdict in his trial on suspicion of four counts of indecent assault and three offenses of sexual harassment, January 9, 2020. Photo by Flash90 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy arrives to the Haifa Magistrate's Court for the verdict in his trial on suspicion of four counts of indecent assault and three offenses of sexual harassment, January 9, 2020. Photo by Flash90
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Five-and-a-half-years after actor Moshe Ivgy was exposed for his sexual harassments allegations on the Walla news website, his sentence will be handed down this Monday in the Haifa District Court. 
Two weeks ago, during sentencing arguments in the Haifa Magistrate's Court, the Haifa District Attorney's Office requested that the actor be sentenced to more than three years in prison following his conviction for indecent acts and the sexual harassment of four women. Ivgy's defense attorney objected to the prosecution's request, arguing that the only thing to be imposed on the actor should be community service.
In March of this year, the Haifa District Court accepted the state's appeal and convicted Ivgy of all sexual offenses attributed to him in the original indictment.
This came after Justices Avraham Elyakim, Erez Porat and Tamar Neot Perry discussed appeals filed by the Haifa District Attorney's Office and the actor's lawyer against the ruling of Judge Ziv Arieli in the Magistrate's Court in the city last January, in which Ivgy was convicted of two indecent acts on a woman who worked with him in 2012.
In the sentence imposed on him a year ago, he was sentenced to only six months of community service, six months of probation, and compensation for one woman in the amount of NIS 10,000. Many critics then protested against the lax sentencing, including women harmed by the actor, women's rights organizations, and others from the general public.
While in the final verdict Ivgy was convicted of indecent acts and the sexual harassment of four women, the media published testimonies of dozens of women who claimed sexual assault on the part of the actor - including 12 women who testified in an investigation published in Walla. The women claimed that the actor harassed them, attacked them, pushing his tongue inside their mouths, and placed his hands in intimate places. In some cases he did so repeatedly, even after the women asked him to stop.
Two key witnesses in the investigation, actresses Dalit Kahan and Ana Stefan, who spoke anonymously at first and later publicly, described the same patterns of behavior in incidents where the actor sexually assaulted them while working together, forcefully kissing them against their will. They both pushed him away, and were fired from their jobs several days later.
In an interview with "Hamakor" on Channel 13 last month, Ivgy appeared to present himself as a victim in the case. Although he said he had acted badly and even apologized, he did not acknowledge the sexual harassment and assault.  He denied some of the cases attributed to him, and claimed that he had forgotten other incidents, or that they had been consensual.
Advocate Dana Meitav, CEO of the Women's Lobby in Israel, stated before the sentencing: "Ivgi took advantage of his position in the industry for years to harm women - he humiliated, harassed, attacked them and retaliated in part professionally when they opposed him. We expect him to be prosecuted. Every influential person will know that he has no right to use his success to harm women, and that violent acts have a price." 


