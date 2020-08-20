The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Finance, Education ministries approve plan to save at-risk youth programs

The announcement comes a day after hundreds of teachers and students in the HILA and Karev programs protested in Tel Aviv and a number of unions threatened to strike unless the programs were saved.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 20, 2020 15:19
An empty classroom (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty classroom
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Finance and Education ministries shifted budgets on Thursday to provide a NIS 1.5 billion budget to save educational programs for at-risk youth, including the HILA program.
The plan will allow the opening of afternoon care centers, the HILA and Karev programs for at-risk youth and a number of other programs for at-risk and disabled youth and youth from the periphery or minority communities.
The announcement comes a day after hundreds of teachers and students in the HILA and Karev programs protested in Tel Aviv and a number of unions threatened to strike unless the programs were saved.
"I see much importance in complementary education, and I am happy to say that we have found a solution to allow the operations of these important programs at the start of the school year on September 1," Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday.
The plan will give employment to thousands of teachers and provide education for tens of thousands of youths.
"Complementary education is a significant and vital part of the education system's activities," Education Minister Yoav Gallant said. "Equality for every boy and girl from everywhere and from every sector throughout Israel is a social imperative and a national value for me."
"We welcome the apparent progress regarding the Karev programs for children and youth and the HILA program for at-risk youth, and thank the Education and Finance Ministers and hope that the budgets of the programs for the coming school year will indeed be approved soon and strengthen social resilience in Israeli society," said the government company that runs community centers (matnasim) in response to the decision.
"We hope that a budget solution will also be found for the other vital programs that are facing closure and address hundreds of thousands of children, youth and adults – such as class programs for every child in the various sectors and populations, learning centers and programs for education and integration in the periphery for children, youth and adults at risk," added the company.
The HILA teachers’ union had warned that closing the program, which helps many at-risk youth, would risk leaving 8,000 students on the streets and 1,600 teachers without jobs. HILA has been providing education services since the 1980s for students aged 14-18 who have dropped out of school, functioning in 120 municipalities. The program aims to prepare students for the bagrut matriculation tests or for a diploma.
The Education Ministry announced in July that the programs would be frozen due to the budget crisis and the lack of about NIS 4 billion needed for them. The ministry had stated that until a state budget was passed, it would not provide a budget for HILA.
A state budget may not be approved until as late as November, if an extension for the budget’s deadline is approved by the Knesset. Continued clashes between Blue and White and the Likud, as well as delays in the legislation of a budget extension, have raised concerns that Israel may be headed to elections, which could mean even further delays to the budget.


Tags education youth school
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Candidly Speaking: Affirming civilization, UAE and Israel By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by