The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Finance - Governmental companies in the capital

The government companies are not legally obligated to operate from Jerusalem, unlike other entities, starting with government ministries, which are legally required to move to Jerusalem.

By ERELA GANAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 17:27
Government companies (photo credit: Courtesy)
Government companies
(photo credit: Courtesy)
There are 105 government companies in Israel, 70 of which are government-owned and promote public interests. 
Among the 35 additional companies, 16 are government subsidiaries, 15 are mixed-ownership corporations and four are nonprofit organizations; 13 of the companies are inactive or in the process of liquidation. 
In 2018, the average gross monthly salary at these companies was NIS 23,916 and they employed approximately 54,000 workers. Of the 70 government-owned companies, 17 are considered “major” corporations – their revenue constitutes about 97% of the total revenue of all the government companies, and they own approximately 97% of all the holdings.
The government companies are not legally obligated to operate from Jerusalem, unlike other entities, starting with government ministries, which are legally required to move to Jerusalem. Nonetheless, their relocation to the city embodies economic potential and the possibility of enhancing the city’s image. Government corporations are public employers that provide high-quality and stable employment and their relocation to Jerusalem would increase the supply of high-quality jobs offered in the city and contribute to strengthening the government network. 
Racheli Hacohen and I, at the Jerusalem institute for policy research, examined the data:
• 17 government corporations are already located in Jerusalem: The Israel Government Tourist Corporation, The Israel Museum, the Postal Bank and also Israel Post Ltd. (a major company with 5,160 positions, which today is in the process of relocating from Jerusalem to Modi’in, along with its various subsidiaries)

• For 47 government companies, a move to Jerusalem would not be feasible, according to an analysis by the Knesset Research and Information Center (RIC), due to a lack of any commercial or geographic benefit to be derived from such a move. Examples of such companies are those which are responsible for physical locations, like The Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot, Ariel Sharon Park, and youth villages and institutions.

• It is feasible for 28 companies to move to Jerusalem, with a total relocation being feasible for 19 of them, while for the remaining nine it would be feasible to move their headquarters to the capital.

• Full relocation (a total of approximately 600 positions) is feasible for several companies, among them the Israel Ports Development & Assets Company Ltd. (according to a statement by its director), which is a major company with 134 positions; companies that manage funds for advanced study (kernot hishtalmut), such as those for educators; public companies such as The National Economic Council and The Geophysical Institute of Israel.

• Relocation of headquarters only is possible for nine major companies, including infrastructure companies like Petroleum & Energy Infrastructures Ltd., Israel Natural Gas Lines Ltd., Mekorot Water Company Ltd., Israel Electric Corporation and Amidar. Other companies that could move include subsidiaries of Mekorot Water Company Ltd. and Petroleum & Energy Infrastructures Ltd., as well as Trans Israel National Transportation Ventures. Together, these companies have a total of 14,642 positions, about 11,000 of them at the Israel Electric Corporation, although we lack data as to the size of its headquarters.
The data provided above was collected in the framework of the “Gov. City Project,” for the publication Indicators for a Gov. City, which will be published by the Institute in the coming months.
Translated by Gilah Kahn-Hoffmann.


Tags Jerusalem business finance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by