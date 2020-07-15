The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Finance Ministry allocates NIS 80m. for immigrants due to coronavirus

The request for the funding came amid reports of 28% unemployment among new immigrants, compared to close to 20% among the general population.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 15, 2020 16:36
A family of olim who came to Israel during the coronavirus crisis on June 9 (photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)
A family of olim who came to Israel during the coronavirus crisis on June 9
(photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and Finance Minister Israel Katz agreed on a new allocation of NIS 80 million on Wednesday to help immigrants who have been harmed by the coronavirus.
The funding will be used to extend the absorption benefits that immigrants normally receive for six months because immigrants were not able to take intensive Hebrew language courses and get jobs due to the virus. The allocation will also cover new programs giving job training to new immigrants and encouraging employing them and helping 550 businesses started by the immigrants.
The request for the funding came amid reports of 28% unemployment among new immigrants, compared to close to 20% among the general population.
“The finance minister and I saw eye to eye about the need to help new immigrants and give them the tools to enter the work force, especially at this time when the coronavirus is hurting everyone,” Tamano-Shata told the Knesset’s Immigrant Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee. “New immigrants do not receive unemployment benefits in their first year, which further harms their economic situation.”
The allocation will help some 72,000 immigrants who made aliyah over the past two and a half years, two thirds of whom are at working ages. The chairman of the committee, Likud MK David Bitan, praised the allocation but said it is not enough.
“Employment is the key to successful aliyah,” Bitan said. “Integration into society brings respect and difficulties with unemployment leads to leaving the country and even suicide.”
Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razbozov said he was glad his requests for additional help for immigrants due to the coronavirus bore fruit. He said that helping immigrants was an issue on which the coalition and opposition could unite.


Tags finance immigrants in israel olim Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by