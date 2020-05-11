The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Finance Ministry seeks to reopen restaurants, cafes next week

The plan, expected to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday by the two ministries, is based on the formulation of a restaurant-specific set of "purple badge" hygiene standards.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 11, 2020 16:16
Israelis wearing face masks and gloves, walk outside an open restaurant proposing take aways and deliveries takes away on May 06, 2020 in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israelis wearing face masks and gloves, walk outside an open restaurant proposing take aways and deliveries takes away on May 06, 2020 in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The Finance Ministry aims to bring forward the reopening of the battered restaurant and cafe sector as early as May 20 under new proposals that officials will present to the Health Ministry later this week.
The plan, expected to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday by the two ministries, is based on the formulation of a restaurant-specific set of "purple badge" hygiene standards.
While the government's coronavirus exit strategy plan includes the reopening of restaurants at the end of May or in mid-June, the Finance Ministry's plan follows an appeal by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai last week to reopen restaurants and bars at an earlier date, warning that waiting until at least the end of May will result in many shutting down.
"In light of the infection data and the importance of returning employees and the economy to operations, we suggest bringing forward the reopening of restaurants and cafes to May 20," wrote Ran Kiviti, director of the Finance Ministry's Small and Medium Businesses Agency, in a letter to Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto.
Citing wide-ranging discussions with representatives of the restaurant sector, the Finance Ministry's restaurant-specific "purple badge" criteria are in addition to standards required for all industries, including employee health questionnaires, temperature checks, disinfection of surfaces, maintaining distances between waiting customers, and the supply of hygiene products.
For restaurants and cafes, additional demands include washing dishes at 70 degrees Celsius, kitchen staff always wearing masks, cleaning chairs and tables after every diner, and setting the table only after customers are sitting down. A distance of one meter will be required between tables, and 40 centimetres between the backs of chairs. Customers will need to wear masks when entering and leaving the restaurant.
According to data published by the Finance Ministry last week, approximately 64,400 restaurant industry employees are currently seeking unemployment benefits. Only the education sector, with 65,000 impacted employees, exceeded those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in the restaurant industry.
Speaking to reporters last week, Israel Restaurants Association CEO Shai Berman accused the government of "cheating" the nation's restaurateurs and bar owners, and calling government assistance packages "one big bluff."
"We have seen IKEA opening, the malls opening and the gyms opening, and we cannot understand why we are closed - we feel cheated," Berman said.
"We watch pretentious press conferences every evening at prime time, hearing the prime minister and Tax Authority director talking about how they are transferring money to us at the push of a button. The vast majority of workers and entrepreneurs in the restaurant sector have not seen one shekel of assistance."


