Firing zones, Highway 10 to open to hikers on Hanukkah

Hikers will need to coordinate with the IDF and receive a permit before arriving at the military zones.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stressed that hikers cannot cross any fences or enter any areas that are surrounded by fences or are marked with signs.

The IDF will continue training during the holiday in some firing zones, including training with live fire, so hikers are asked to act carefully and follow instructions.

From December 11 to 19, Highway 10 will be opened from Nitzana through Har Karkom to the location where Highways 10 and 12 meet between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Israelis are also asked to avoid entering Area A in the West Bank, as doing so is illegal for Israelis. Any trips in the West Bank should be coordinated by calling 1208.

To coordinate hikes in the areas that will be opened for Hanukkah , call 08-9902926/8 for hikes in southern Israel, 02-5305042 for central Israel and 073-3483007 for northern Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The IDF will open some firing zones and Highway 10 during Hanukkah for hikers to enjoy, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.