First Arab woman senior vice president appointed at Hebrew University

Prof. Mona Khoury-Kassabari is set to become Hebrew University of Jerusalem's first female Arab Vice President, the university announced Wednesday.Khoury-Kassabari will be the vice president of strategy and diversity, responsible for bringing members of communities underrepresented in academia, such as Arabs, Ethiopians, people with disabilities and ultra-Orthodox, to the university as staff and students. Khoury-Kassabari is the first Arab in a HU senior position of vice president and the role she will fill is the first senior role designed to strengthen inclusion and diversity at an Israeli university, according to HU.Khoury-Kassabari will also be responsible for a number of other university projects including raising the social, economic and environmental impact of the university."I am deeply honored to be the first Arab to serve as a Hebrew University Vice President," said Khoury-Lassabari. "I feel confident that my experience both inside the classroom and in senior roles at the university will serve me well in promoting the strategic goals and inclusionary values of this great institution." Khoury-Kassabari will fill her current role, as dean of the school of social work, for the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year. She has also served as advisor to the president of HUJI to increase Arab access to higher education. She completed her Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees at HUJI and her postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Chicago.
Her research is in the areas of school violence, juvenile delinquency and cyberbullying.