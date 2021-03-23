Jerusalem municipality offers quick, subsidized Arabic course

The Jerusalem Municipality announced last week that it will begin offering a quick and subsidized course in spoken Arabic.Participants will learn under teachers from the "Blend.Ar" movement, as well as teachers who speak Arabic as their native tongue. The course will have about 12 lessons in total, with 8 practice meetings alongside them, and will cost NIS 600. The program hopes to give people the ability to speak with both neighbors, doctors and employees of various places more easily. The first meeting of this program will be held this coming Wednesday, March 24, and all attendees must present proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus. "I give my congratulations to this initiative to promote Arabic study courses," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "Teaching the language will assist in creating bridges between the cultures and sectors who comprise the diverse city of Jerusalem."In a report written in October, it was suggested that a comprehensive reform of the way the Arabic language and culture is taught in Israel's schools was needed, in order to create closer ties between the groups.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}