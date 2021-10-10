The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First day of school: Israel's universities open their gates for the academic year

"A very exciting day," said President Herzog. "Education is the most fundamental root of a society's ability to function."

By SARAH BEN-NUN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 18:17
Students at Tel Aviv University on October 10, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Students at Tel Aviv University on October 10, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Sunday marks the first day of the academic school year, ushering in thousands of university students across Israel. It is the second year in a row operating under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is how Israeli universities opened the momentous day:
The Reichman  University (previously known as IDC Herzliya) opened its doors to about 8,400 students, 3,300 of whom are new students. They are pursuing a range of first, second and third degrees. This is the first time the institution opened up the new school year with the official status of a university. Out of the entire student body, 2,200 students are international, and hail from 90 countries worldwide.
"The necessity of adapting quickly to the realities and challenges created by the virus required us to think creatively and respond swiftly, both at the technological and pedagogical levels," said Dr. Ayelet Ben-Ezer, the university's CEO and vice president. "This year the students will have an even richer, better, and more innovative learning experience.”
Reichman is adopting a hybrid model for lecture attendance, in which, for every undergraduate program, one day a week, lectures will be held remotely, while the rest of the lectures are planned to be in person.
“The experience we have gained over the past year, similar to that shared by leading institutions in Israel and around the world, has shown that the in-person method is the most effective,” said Prof. Rafi Melnick, acting president and provost of Reichman University.
Hebrew University of Jerusalem drew the same conclusion, and many of its courses are implementing a joint method of some live and some remote lessons. The faculties made an effort to record the in-person lectures as well, so that they may be available to students unable to enter the campus due to COVID, isolation or lack of a Green Pass.
"The Hebrew University community is sending a warm welcome to all new and returning students, who are beginning a new academic year today!" wished the Hebrew University Facebook page.
The University of Haifa posted a joint blessing by the heads of Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University, Weizmann Institute, Technion, Bar Ilan and the Open University. 
"How many presidents does it take to wish a happy new academic year?" read the tweet.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz visited the nursing school in Tel Aviv University (TAU) alongside Ariel Porat, TAU President, to give his blessing to the new students. 
"Incredible people, who come to the profession with love and a great sense of purpose," said Horowitz. "Nurses provide outstanding work in hospitals, in difficult conditions. It doesn't have to be this way... we've already added 450 student positions for nurses, and there will be a significant raise in medicine faculties too," said the Health Minister. "That way, we'll give the system oxygen, ease the workload... and shorten shifts."
Nurses in Israel usually work 8-hour shifts, sometimes back-to-back in departments with over 100% capacity and in the dynamic conditions of COVID wards. Doctors in their first years of practice work 26-hour shifts, a current source of friction between the medical residents' union, Mirsham, and the Health Ministry.
Prof. Ariel Porat joined Horowitz in welcoming the students. "The steep rise of 50% (in two years) in students in the nursing faculty of Tel Aviv University in general and in the academic track, in particular, is a badge of appreciation to the dedication of academic nurses in hospitals and clinics," said Prof. Porat. 
President Isaac Herzog joined a virtual conference with Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton and the university and college presidents. "A very exciting day," said Herzog. "Education is the most fundamental root of a society's ability to function.
"I wish for a healthy, fruitful, continuous year," blessed the president in a tweet. "Education and employment are the two legs on which any youth can build himself a worthy, good life in the State of Israel," signed Herzog, including a picture of himself on graduation.


Tags Hebrew University tel aviv university education university isaac herzog idc herzliya education ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support for Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Mark Regev

The problem with Corbyn, AOC and left-wing antisemitism - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by