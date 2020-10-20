First responders enter quarantine after saving a girl with coronavirus

The girl was playing in her yard when she collapsed. Her mother alerted first responders and two EMT volunteers arrived on the scene less than 90 seconds later, according to United Hatzalah.The EMTs performed CPR and attached a defibrillator which shocked the girl twice. Two doctors who volunteer for United Hatzalah and a mobile intensive care ambulance unit then arrived on the scene and found that the girl had a pulse.

She was transported to the nearest hospital where doctors determined that her collapse was due to a heart problem and the girl received treatment.

The operational head of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit helped the girl's family to process the accident and helped them make childcare plans so that both parents could be at the hospital with their daughter.

While hospitalized, the girl tested positive for coronavirus and the medical teams that had provided her with treatment were obligated to enter quarantine.

“The beautiful thing about volunteering is that if we would have known that the victim was a Coronavirus patient, that would not have prevented us from doing everything necessary to help her,” said Dr. Adi Oren who treated the girl at the scene.

“There’s something special about seeing everyone working together harmoniously to save the girl's life," said Oren. "This participation and togetherness are heartwarming. All the volunteers were devoted to their work and we ended up saving a life.”