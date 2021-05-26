First tourist group since before pandemic to arrive in Israel on Thursday

The first tourist group is set to come to Israel on Thursday afternoon, the first to do so since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group are participating in the Ministry of Tourism's travel group pilot program which aims to restart the tourism industry with a limited number of trial groups.

The group consists of 12 participants - all Christian pilgrims, led by Pastor Tom Zelt from the Prince of Peace Church.

The participants are students at the Concordia Seminary in Missouri, US, and are visiting Israel as part of their study program.

The group will be in Israel until June 10th and will visit, among others, religious sites in Jerusalem, the Negev, Masada, and Nazareth

All incoming tourists will need to be vaccinated with a COVID vaccine approved by the Health Ministry, and only people from countries that meet the ministry’s requirements will be allowed to attend. In addition, they will be required to perform two PCR tests - one up to 72 hours before entering Israel and one upon arrival. The tour leader, Pastor Zelt, has led many tours to Israel before, and trains other pastors to become tour leaders in Israel for their own communities.

