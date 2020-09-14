The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
First VNS implant to treat depression conducted in Israel

"We hope that the innovative treatment for treatment-resistant depression will help this patient and many like him in dealing with depression and improving their quality of life."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 16:21
Dr. Ido Strauss, Director of the Neuromodulation Unit in the Neurosurgical Department at Sourasky Medical Center (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI)
Dr. Ido Strauss, Director of the Neuromodulation Unit in the Neurosurgical Department at Sourasky Medical Center
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI)
An Israeli man suffering from severe depression who did not respond to medical treatment became the first patient in Israel to receive a Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) implant in his brain to treat depression.
The surgery was conducted by Dr. Ido Strauss, Director of the Neuromodulation Unit in the Neurosurgical Department at Sourasky Medical Center, and Dr. Gadi Lotan.
"In Israel, VNS treatment has already been in the health basket for 15 years as a treatment for epilepsy and the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv is the leading center in Israel in the field of transplants under this label," said Strauss. "We hope that the innovative treatment for treatment-resistant depression will help this patient and many like him in dealing with depression and improving their quality of life."
Over 264 million people worldwide suffer from depression. About 30% (80 million) of all depression patients are considered treatment-resistant and continue to suffer from depressive episodes despite medical treatment.
"The device is implanted on the vagus nerve in the neck in a short surgical procedure, through which it sends subtle electrical stimuli to nerve centers associated with depression in the brain. The technology is safe and effective for treating persistent depression with very high success rates and with a reduced chance of suicide," explained Strauss.
Thousands of VNS transplants for depression have been conducted worldwide. The treatment became part of the health basket this year.


