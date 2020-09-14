First VNS implant to treat depression conducted in Israel

The surgery was conducted by Dr. Ido Strauss, Director of the Neuromodulation Unit in the Neurosurgical Department at Sourasky Medical Center, and Dr. Gadi Lotan.

"In Israel, VNS treatment has already been in the health basket for 15 years as a treatment for epilepsy and the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv is the leading center in Israel in the field of transplants under this label," said Strauss. "We hope that the innovative treatment for treatment-resistant depression will help this patient and many like him in dealing with depression and improving their quality of life."

Over 264 million people worldwide suffer from depression. About 30% (80 million) of all depression patients are considered treatment-resistant and continue to suffer from depressive episodes despite medical treatment.

"The device is implanted on the vagus nerve in the neck in a short surgical procedure, through which it sends subtle electrical stimuli to nerve centers associated with depression in the brain. The technology is safe and effective for treating persistent depression with very high success rates and with a reduced chance of suicide," explained Strauss.

Thousands of VNS transplants for depression have been conducted worldwide. The treatment became part of the health basket this year.

