The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Fmr. Bennett spokesman: Arabs need to be reminded of Nakba

A former spokesman for Naftali Bennett said that Arabs needed to be "reminded of the Nakba" on a Channel 14 panel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 11:52
Screenshot of tweet of Channel 14 panel with Itamar Fleischmann (photo credit: screenshot)
Screenshot of tweet of Channel 14 panel with Itamar Fleischmann
(photo credit: screenshot)
Former spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Itamar Fleischmann, stated on Wednesday that "it is time to start reminding" Arabs of the Nakba ("the catastrophe," how Palestinians refer to Israel's War of Independence), during a panel on Channel 14 (formerly Channel 20).
"What's happening here is that the Arabs have forgotten about the Nakba and it is time to start reminding them of it," said Fleischmann. "[We] need to tell them that if they do not get a hold of themselves soon and they keep trying to murder our children, their next station is on the other side of the Jordan or in the Yarmouk [Refugee] Camp in Syria."
The former spokesman claimed that this would happen "if [things] continue as they are."
"The great tragedy of the Arabs is that on this track we will go through hell from our completely confused instinct to survive and many Jews will die. But we will just take them on trucks and throw them on the other side of the border and that is how this will end," added Fleischmann to Channel 14. The panel was discussing Arab-Israeli violence in Lod which has targeted Jewish residents.
Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh responded to Fleischmann's statements on Thursday by mocking Channel 20's recent name change to Channel 14, writing "you can take Channel 20 off of Channel 20..."
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central city of Lod, May 12, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)Israeli police seen on the streets of the central city of Lod, May 12, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
In August, what was then Channel 20 found itself in hot water after it expressed joy at the death of Ra'am MK Saeed Alharomi who had passed away due to a heart attack.
The Channel 20 article on Alharomi's death and Facebook post sharing the article began with a quote from Proverbs 11:10, reading, "When the wicked perish there are shouts of joy." The article described the MK as a "terrorist supporter from the Ra'am faction."
Shortly after it was published, the right-wing news source apologized for the article and removed the statements from the article and Facebook.


Tags Nakba Palestinians far-right right wing arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by